PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines apartment building’s laundry room erupted in flames following a lightning strike.

Pembroke Pines Fire crews said the building located near Northwest 101st Ave and Sheridan Street was hit by lightning, causing an electrical surge and then a fire.

Firefighters quickly put the flames out before it could spread.

No injuries were reported.

