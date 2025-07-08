HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire erupted at a high rise in Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

Flames can be seen on video coming from the balcony of a unit at The Residences on South Ocean Drive.

City of Hollywood Fire Rescue responded quickly to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters said the cause was a burning candle that set the patio furniture ablaze.

The apartment itself wasn’t damaged and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.