NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out of their North Lauderdale home by flames.

Fire tore through their back patio, then spread to the roof of their home Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters called out to tackle the flames along Southwest 16th Court and 65th Avenue.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Officials believe someone was cooking on the patio when that fire ignited.

