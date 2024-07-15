FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at a rehab facility in Fort Lauderdale has left over 60 people displaced after the blaze demolished the building early Monday morning.

The flames erupted at TLC Recovery Center South, located at 465 SW 20th Ave., around 2 a.m. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived promptly and began their efforts to control the fire.

“There were approximately 60 people inside at the time of the fire,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Gollan. “Thankfully, we were able to evacuate all those people without injuries, and we were able to immediately go into fire attack mode, working to extinguish the fire.”

Video footage showed the intensity of the fire as smoke and flames billowed from the building. Fire rescue officials reported that the call came in as a two-alarm fire.

The blaze was so intense that it spread to cars parked in the facility’s parking lot. Fire officials said they were able to contain the flames to one side of the U-shaped building.

“It was contained to the northern part of the building, and within about 40 minutes, we were able to get the fire under control,” said Chief Gollan.

The displaced residents were moved to another home just south of the facility.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.