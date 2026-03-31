HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home was destroyed and two others sustained damage after a fire sparked in Hallandale Beach, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Eastwood Mobile Home Park located at 42 Coconut Ave., across from Gulfstream Park , early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the fire started at around 4:45 a.m. Strong winds blowing from the east caused the flames to spread quickly.

First responders arrived to encounter heavy smoke and flames from one mobile home, as well as two neighboring homes affected.

Cellphone video provided to 7News captured residents watching the blaze from a safe distance.

One resident told 7News that the smoke was very thick and the flames shot very high. She said that a man lived by himself at the mobile home where the fire originated, adding there were so many belongings around and inside the residence, neighbors had to break the windows to gain entry and get him out.

“That’s sad, because that’s his home, and he lived by himself, and that made me, like, feel bad for him,” said the resident who spoke with 7News.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the fire and were able to knock down the flames. The home where the fire ignited was completely destroyed, but crews were able to preserve much of the two other exposed homes.

Officials said approximately 40 firefighters responded to the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Drone video provided an aerial view of the extensive damage the mobile homes sustained.

Just before 9 a.m., two bulldozers arrived at the scene, presumably to demolish the home that was destroyed.

In total, investigators said, three people were displaced. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting one of them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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