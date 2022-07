HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire destroyed a house in Hollywood.

The incident happened near 15th Avenue and Funston Street, Sunday night.

The fire was still smoldering Monday morning.

Heavily damaged applications were removed from the home.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside or what sparked the fire.

