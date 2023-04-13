FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out a South Florida home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 2008 SW 10th Ave., Thursday morning.

7Skyforce hovered the scene where smoke emitted from the home.

The source of the fire started in the home’s attic.

On their way to the scene, crews had to endure flooded roadways caused by heavy rains to get to the home. Fire crews were having issues finding sources of water.

The fire has been put under control.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.