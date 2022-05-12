FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews saved a dog in danger Thursday, after an apartment went up in smoke.

The unit’s kitchen was damaged by the fire.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading through the building in the area of Northeast 17th Way and 10th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Firefighters searched the unit, and they found a dog suffering from smoke inhalation.

That pup was put on oxygen and taken to a nearby animal clinic for treatment.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.