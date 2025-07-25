POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Massive flames scratched the sky after several propane tanks exploded in Pompano Beach.

A large fire rescue presence was seen at the Broward County North drop-off station in the area of 2780 North Powerline Road after 60 to 70 propane tanks were reported to have exploded.

A video shared with 7News showcased the initial explosion.

7Drone Force hovered over the scene, where Powerline Road, north and southbound, was shut down as crews continued to put out residual flames.

Whether any homes or people were affected by the blast or smoke is currently unclear.

