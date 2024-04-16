LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A home went up in flames in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the area of the 8300 Block of Northwest 47th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents called 911 because a home was on fire and smoke could be seen.

7Skyforce was over the scene capturing smoke billowing from the home.

The fire has spread to a neighboring home.

It is unclear if anyone is inside either home.

