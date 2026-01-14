SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews got the upper hand on a fire that broke out behind a church in Sunrise.

7Skyforce captured the heavy black smoke rising from what, officials said, was a transformer that caught fire near University Drive and Sunset Strip, early Wednesday afternoon.

The enflamed transformer was not connected to the building and is located just outside of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Miami said the blaze was located in the rear of the parish hall.

According to officials, the building sustained no damage and was evacuated.

Florida Power & Light crews shut off the electricity in the area of Sunset Strip and University Drive so firefighters could put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

