PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a fire that swept through a Pembroke Park lithium battery warehouse.

Crews responded to the area of Southwest 27th Street and Park Lane on Friday.

Crews were able to get the flames under control quickly.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

