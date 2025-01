POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire officials have extinguished a patio fire at a South Florida home.

Firefighters spent some time fighting the flames at a Pompano Beach home on Monday morning.

Officials said the fire spread to the roof before they were able to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported and no one was displaced.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

