LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have put out the blazes that erupted on the side of a home in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the area of the 8300 Block of Northwest 47th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents called 911 because a home was on fire and smoke could be seen.

7Skyforce was over the scene capturing smoke billowing from the home.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to begin in a storage shed between the two homes. The fire then spread to a neighboring home.

“On one particular house, there is a storage shed on the side of the house, which might be the location of where it started, however, once the fire inspectors and fire marshals do their investigation, they’ll be able to pinpoint where it exactly started,” said Lauderhill Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jeff Levy. “But also on the side of the house, there are meter boxes, breaker panels, so it could’ve been any of those things that caused it.”

Crews said there is extensive damage to the roof to one of the homes. There is also water damage as a result of fire crews fighting the blaze.

As of 6:30 p.m, fire crews were still on the scene making sure all the smoke was completely gone and there were no hotspots remaining.

No one was home in either home at the time of the fire as the homeowners were out of town.

Other family members that live in the home arrived on Tuesday evening as they made their way inside to get their belongings.

Both of the families affected are getting helped by the American Red Cross as they find other places to spend the night at.

Three pets were rescued by fire crews.

Officials said there is too much damage for anyone to live inside the homes anytime soon.

Residents described what they saw.

“Flames were going up, it was very hot, and then I started bursting at the street,” said one woman.

Another neighbor told 7News that they saw a lot of belongings inside the garage of the home. Firefighters broke the garage door to be able to get inside and check no one was inside the burning home.

7News cameras captured fire crews cleaning up the area.

