MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews got the upper hand on a home fire in Margate.

Margate Fire Rescue responded to the fire and an active gas leak near the area of River Drive and Margate Boulevard, Monday afternoon.

The fire has been put out but crews sprayed water near a shed in case the flames rekindle.

Hazmat units were called to the home as a precaution due to an underground gas line that runs beneath the house.

Officials said a firefighter was hurt with injuries that were non-life threatening.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the flames.

