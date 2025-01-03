DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have extinguished a fire that erupted at an FPL power plant site in Dania Beach.

Officials responded to the plant in the area near Southwest 42nd Avenue and 43rd Court Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the plant, capturing smoke rising from the roof.

A spokesperson at FPL confirmed that there was a fire, but the cause remains under investigation.

The fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.