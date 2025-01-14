DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that erupted inside a lawn truck has been extinguished.

Davie Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the eastbound Interstate 595 ramp to Interstate 95 where a lawn truck was on fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the truck jackknifed and caught on fire.

Fire crews quickly arrived to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The I-595 eastbound ramp to I-95 is currently closed as officials clean the debris and tow the trucks away.

Drivers who use this roadway are advised to seek an alternative route.

No injuries were reported.

