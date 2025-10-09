MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have gotten the upper hand on some fierce flames that erupted in the back of a home in Margate but the fire fight became deadly.

Margate Fire, Coconut Creek, Coral Springs/Parkland, and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the 5500 block of Southwest Sixth Street on Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the home, capturing flames and heavy smoke billowing from the back area of the home. A hole was seen on the roof.

Fire crews were seen working in the back area where the bedroom, kitchen and the bathroom are engulfed in flames.

A person was also seen talking to police and first responders behind a fire truck.

A large crowd of neighbors were also captured looking at the scene in shock as officers cornered off the home with police tape.

7News has learned that a pet dog died as a result of the fire. Fire crews were able to pull the dog out of the home.

The flames have downed several powerlines. Florida Power & Light are expected to also respond to the home.

It remains unclear what started the fire.

