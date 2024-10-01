HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews got the upper hand on flames that erupted at a shed fire in Hallandale Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the back of a home in the area of 1065 SW Second Street on Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce flew over the scene capturing a charred shed, burned tree and fence, and fire crews on the ground. Firefighters were able to put out and contain the fire before it spread to other homes.

Officials said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

