DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have gotten the upper hand on flames that erupted aboard a large boat in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue arrived to the boat fire at a marina near State Road 84 on Tuesday evening.

Officials said the fire sparked inside the cabin of a boat that was parked at the marina.

It remains unclear what started the fire but crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

7News cameras captured firefighters on the boat, smoke coming from the interior of the boat, and haze in the air due to the flames.

No injuries were reported.

