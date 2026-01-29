MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to get the upper hand on an apartment in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the area near Northwest 37th Avenue and Foxcroft Road on Thursday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the patio area of the unit.

The blaze was quickly extinguished before it spread to other units.

Some residents were treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no major injuries.

