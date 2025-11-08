FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to get the upper hand on flames that erupted at a hair salon in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire responded to the flames early Friday morning to the area of 3900 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

Firefighters had to scale the roof to enter the salon and reach the flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

It’s unclear what caused the blaze or whether anyone was injured.

