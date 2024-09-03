POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire on the water as a boat is engulfed in flames in Pompano Beach.

Firefighters responded to a boat on fire behind the Pompano Beach Yacht Club Condos near Northeast 28th Avenue and 1st Street.

Crews hosed down the flames as the fire and smoke destroyed the boat from the inside out.

Officials are investigating how the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

