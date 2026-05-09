SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews from Sunrise Fire Rescue and Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning.

The incident happened overnight and took place near Northwest 60th Avenue and 18th Place in Sunrise.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor window.

The fire extended into a shared attic, but was quickly contained before it could spread.

Witnesses said police started evacuating nearby residents when the fire was on.

“I woke up to banging on the door. I was asleep, I thought I was dreaming at first, and I came outside, and fire was just huge, was huge, I’ve never seen anything like that before,” said a nearby witness.

Officials said that everyone in the apartment got out safely before firefighters arrived.

One family has been displaced.

Crews are now working to extinguish remaining hot spots and investigate the cause of the blaze.

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