FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire fight was quickly extinguished by fire crews at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue battled the flames near Northeast Ninth Street and Intracoastal Drive.

Crews extinguished the fire that came from the first floor apartment in under 10 minutes, they said.

Video from fire crews shows the apartment completely gutted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.