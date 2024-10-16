WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Fire crews are burning out a gas leak that occurred in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the hazard near North Park Drive and Indian Trace on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the gas leak was caused when construction crews accidentally struck a line.

Three nearby businesses had to be evacuated as a precaution.

The burn-off is used to deplete remaining gas from the tank. The process could take several hours, according to officials.

