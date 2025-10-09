MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were battling fierce flames that erupted in the back of a home in Margate.

Margate Fire and Coconut Creek Fire Rescue units responded to the 5500 block of Southwest Sixth Street on Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the home, capturing flames and heavy smoke billowing from the back area of the home.

Fire crews were seen working in the back area where the bedroom, kitchen and the bathroom are engulfed in flames.

The flames have downed several powerlines. Florida Power & Light are expected to also respond to the home.

