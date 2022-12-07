LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a fire that broke out at a duplex.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of the fire, located at 1944 Northwest 60th Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where heavy smoke was seen coming out of the duplex’s roof.

According to fire crews, no people were inside the building, but there were reports of pets that went missing.

A ladder was placed against the house as firefighters attempted to douse the flames going through the roof.

According to LFR, two small Shih Tzus died in the fire.

