SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are trying to get the upper hand on a fire that broke out behind a church in Sunrise.

7Skyforce captured the heavy black smoke rising from what officials said was a transformer that caught fire.

The enflamed transformer was not connected to the building and is located just outside of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church.

According to officials, the building sustained no damage and has since been evacuated.

FPL has shut off the electricity in the area of Sunset Strip and University Drive so firefighters can put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

