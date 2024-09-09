FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews were able to get the upper hand on a yacht fire that erupted in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the 1500 block of Fourth Street on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the fire broke out on the 60-foot yacht just as it was docked in a river behind a home near Southwest 18th Avenue and 4th Court. The yacht was left charred with glass windows blown out from the intense heat. No one was one board at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the flames is underway.

