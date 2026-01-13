POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames broke out at a marina in Pompano Beach.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the blaze erupted along Southeast 21st Terrace and Federal Highway, Tuesday morning.

Motors, generators and a compressor were burned.

According to officials, the two boats sustain heat damage, but there was no structural damage.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames.

No injuries were reported.

