FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews and the Coast Guard responded to a vessel that burst into flames near Port Everglades.

Smoke and fierce flames were seen rising from the luxury boat at 2100 South Ocean Line on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where fireboats were seen approaching to combat the blaze.

The area is clear of civilians.

How the fire was started, as well as any potential injuries, is currently unknown.

