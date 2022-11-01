LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at the Canterbury Palms Apartments was contained to the building’s first floor.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews arrived to the apartment building at 3416 NW 29th St., Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews made their way through the building’s first floor and the rest of the building to check for any hot spots or if anything was burning through.

The people who resided at the apartment building were able to safely evacuate.

No injuries were reported.

