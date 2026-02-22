FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside of a Fort Lauderdale home, with fire crews responding to the incident.

The fire started after a mattress caught fire at a house on Southwest 22nd Terrace.

Cameras captured the partially burned mattress and a pillow on the yard.

No one was injured.

Officials said that several puppies were inside the home, but were all safely removed.

There has been no word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.