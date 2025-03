HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A shed went up in flames in Hollywood.

The fire occurred next to a home near North 64th Avenue and 32nd Street on Tuesday morning.

Heavy white smoke was seen billowing from the structure.

Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.