PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) -

A fire erupted inside a warehouse in Pembroke Park.

The warehouse is located near 31st Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Smoke was seen coming from an open bay door.

According to fire rescue, a truck inside one of the bays of a recycling center went up in flames.

It remains unknown what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.