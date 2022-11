DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall.

Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning.

A hole was scorched into the wall of a business and pallets were left burned outside.

A propane tank was found to be leaking, but it remains unknown if that’s what caused the fire.

