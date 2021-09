PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire caused some construction chaos in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to a blaze at a residential building at 1021 North Hiatus Road.

According to officials, roof work could be responsible for the fire.

It remains unknown whether anyone was hurt.

