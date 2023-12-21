PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a blaze that erupted Thursday morning at a Pembroke Pines apartment complex.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at the Encino Apartments, located at 14927 SW 15th St., on the north side of a building. After a few moments, crews controlled the fire.

According to officials, the flames were spotted at the rear of the structure, containing the blaze to a bedroom and patio.

One resident was able to safely exit the unit and are currently displaced, said a fire official.

Live video footage captured firefighters tackling the flames, revealing significant damage to the affected units. Neighbors gathered outside, witnessing the Pembroke Pines Fire Department’s extensive firefighting efforts.

Despite the incident unfolding within the gated Grand Palms community, authorities contained the fire, addressing lingering hot spots.

Crews were observed dismantling drywall to ensure hot spots were completely extinguished.

Authorities said the fire is under investigation.

