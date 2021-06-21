HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a high-rise in Hollywood, officials said.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the Residence on Hollywood Beach along the 3000 block of South Ocean Drive, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the fire ignited on the fifth floor of the building.

Officials said the sprinkler system prevented the flames from spreading, and the fire was knocked down by the time crews arrived.

No one was hurt.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.