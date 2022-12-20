LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - After a fire broke out at a duplex, nine residents, which included seven adults and two children, are now looking for a new home. A family now has no idea where they are going to go just days before Christmas.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue arrived to the scene at 5400 Northwest 17th St., Tuesday.

Two small children were in the home as well as two dogs and a bunny. They were all saved by rescue teams.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where heavy smoke was seen coming from the duplex.

According to fire rescue, the fire started in a back bedroom at the duplex. It took around 10 minutes for them to put the fire out.

The home is now uninhabitable.

“Everybody is out of the fire, it’s under investigation, we did have one of the residents suffer some burn injuries to their hands, he was treated on scene and released,” said LFR Chief Jerry Gonzalez. “There were some pets also involved. There were two dogs in the backyard, there were fine and kept under control in the backyard. It made the operation a little more difficult, but we were able to manage and get around it. And there was one rabbit that was recovered from the kitchen, and miraculously, the rabbit, after giving it some oxygen, is doing a lot better.”

All the residents of the duplex were able to get out safely.

The Red Cross is helping those residents, but that is only for a few days.

The State Fire Marshal is on its way to figure out the cause of this fire.

