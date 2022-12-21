DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were burned out of her home.

Flames swept through through the home the home near Southwest Second Street and Fourth Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Smoke rose from the roof, which caused extensive damage to the apartment.

A neighbor is grateful no one was injured, but is worried about her family’s home.

“I feel bad, we might not have a home either because we’re right next door, but thank God everyone got out, so that’s all that matters right now,” Megan Bishop said. “Everything else is material things.”

Eight people, which included three children, are now displaced due to the fire.

