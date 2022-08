OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Wawa gas station under construction went up in flames.

A 7News viewer shared video of the heavy smoke that shot from the the site on West Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday morning.

Fire rescue arrived to the scene to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.