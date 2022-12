POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida.

A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

