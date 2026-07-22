FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out inside a store on Fort Lauderdale Beach led to the closure of a portion of Las Olas Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the 3000 block of East Las Olas Boulevard, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

7 Drone Force hovered above the business as firefighters drenched the building.

No one was hurt.

Crews shut down Las Olas Boulevard between Seabreeze Boulevard and the beach. Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area through the morning.

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