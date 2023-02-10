FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - February is the month of love and the Humane Society of Broward County is encouraging you to make a furry friend your Valentine this year.

The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its annual “Adopt a Sweetheart” event. Whether you’re looking for a pooch to smooch or a cat to cuddle, you can find the furry friend of your dreams waiting for you at the adoption center.

The event takes place Feb. 12 to Feb. 14 with the adoption kennels opening daily at 11 a.m.

Over 100 pets are available for adoption and ‘Cupid’ has arranged for the adoption fee to be half price for pets one year of age and older and select animals will have adoption fees covered, courtesy of BrightStar Credit Union.

Regular fees for pets over a year are $150 for dogs and $40 for cats. Visitors will also be able to enjoy special treats and baked goods thanks to a bake sale on select days courtesy of the HSBC’s Education team.

All pets are spayed or neutered, receive preliminary vaccinations, a 14-day health care plan courtesy of VCA Animal Hospitals, microchip, heartworm test for dogs over 7 months, feline leukemia test and more.

The HSBC is located at 2070 Griffin Road and adoption hours are 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. seven days a week. Click here for more information.

