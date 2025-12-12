FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Final preparations for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade are underway as event organizers promise major surprises the day before it begins.

With just a day left until the “Greatest Show on H2O” makes its way down the Intracoastal in Fort Lauderdale, several yacht owners are putting the finishing touches on intricate designs on Friday afternoon.

“To be part of the Winterfest Boat Parade, that’s an absolute honor,” said one boater.

This year’s theme for the parade is “Yacht Rock of Ages.”

Boats and yachts adorned with intricate, festive designs will follow a 12-mile route along the waterway.

“We’re super excited. This is our second year in the parade. Last year, we killed it. This year, we upped the ante a little bit,” said another boater.

Event organizers are promising this year’s show will feature several big surprises.

“We decided, because Santa Claus was flying in early from the North Pole, to put him, not only first, but also start the parade at 6 o’clock as opposed to 6:30,” said Winterfest President and CEO Lisa Scott-Founds.

The pre-show for the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, with the main event starting at 6:00 p.m.

Officials also want to remind drivers that several bridges and waterways will be closed ahead of the parade.

For more information on closures, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.