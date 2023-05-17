FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The final defendant involved in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in prison with credit for time served.

Robert Allen, who cooperated with prosecutors and testified against three other defendants in the case, was also able to provide information about another cold case that the Broward Sheriff’s Office had been working on for years.

The judge took into account Allen’s cooperation and remorsefulness for his role in the 2018 killing of the rapper when deciding to reduce the life sentence that he could have faced, along with the other three men involved.

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were given life sentences for the murder of XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000.

Allen has been incarcerated since 2018 and has already served five years of his seven-year sentence. After serving the remaining two years, he will be on probation for 20 years.

The safety of Allen, who expressed concerns for his well-being as the convicted men are known gang members, remains a concern.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.