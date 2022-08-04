HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious during a fight on Hollywood Beach.

It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk.

One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to hit the ground.

The victim laid on the ground unconscious with a large crowd around him when Hollywood Police arrived. One of his front teeth was knocked out, and he was taken to the hospital.

According to police, it started when the victim and his wife were in line for the public restroom when two couples cut the line, and they started arguing.

Police said a woman pushed the victim’s wife, which led to a fight between the victim and two men.

Hollywood Police are asking the public to contact them if they know the people in the video, or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

