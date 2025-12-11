MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Christmas caravan will ride down the streets of Miramar to bring joy to children of all ages this holiday season. But first, the gifts needed to be collected.

7News cameras captured Miramar Police officers bringing large boxes of toys to the Miramar Park of Commerce, late Thursday morning. The finishing touches were being put ahead of Sunbeam Properties’ 10th annual Polar Express, which is set to deliver toys and smiles to deserving kids.

“We have about 80 tenants each year at the Miramar Park of Commerce that participate in this annual Polar Express toy drive,” said Sunbeam Properties Vice President Ryan Goggins. “We count on donations from them and then partner with the City of Miramar Police Department to help distribute.”

All throughout the morning, one after the other, boxes were dropped off at the venue. The gifts will be handed out to Miramar families next week, ahead of the holidays.

“We come up with a theme every year. This year’s theme is ‘Fiesta of Giving,'” said Goggins. “We try to make it something that’s exciting, something that’s fun to bring the community together to support a great event.”

Those tenants Goggins mentioned told 7News they can’t wait to spread holiday cheer to all these families.

“I feel so happy, and the company is happy to contribute with them,” said Jennifer Mara with Jamaica Aerospace.

“It’s giving back to those who don’t have, to those that are in need, and it’s just a good feeling to be part of it,” said Miguel Capeles, Facilities Manager with Caterpillar.

“To assist Sunbeam, the Park of Commerce, to be able to gather toys and go out into the community and find those people who need help around the holidays, especially, is the ultimate meaning of being able to give back to your community,” said Brent Steffan with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 189.

Last year, the Sunbeam Polar Express collected roughly 3,000 toys. This year, organizers said they hope to collect even more.

“There’s a lot of needy kids out there, a lot of needy families, and this is a great way of giving back,” said Capeles.

Just after 2 p.m., the trucks began to make their way to the Miramar Police Department. Next week, officers will go out into community and deliver these toys.

